Coal Ministry allots one coal mine each to NMDC, RINL

The National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) and the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) have been allotted one coking coal mine each by the Ministry of Coal.
A Coal Ministry statement said, the Rohne Coal Mine has been allotted to National Mineral Development Corporation Limited for sale of coal and will also serve the purpose of captive use of coking coal to NMDC’s upcoming steel plant at Nagarnar. The Robodih OCP coal mine has been allotted to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited for captive use of production of iron and steel.
Both these mines are in Jharkhand and have been allocated under the Coal Mines (Special Provision) Act, 2015. The production from these mines is pegged at around 10 million tonne per annum. These mines will, over their lifetime, generate about ₹7,000 crore revenue for State Government, besides royalties and other applicable taxes. Both NMDC and RINL would set up their washeries for washing coal, the statement added.
This allotment is in addition to five coal mines which have been allocated to successful bidders and six coal mines which have allotted to Public Sector Undertakings. In all, the 13 mines will add more than 35 million tonne per annum coal to the domestic availability. Apart from the royalties and applicable taxes, the mines are slated to generate about ₹31,000 crore revenue over their lifetime for State Governments.
