Coal strike by Opposition TUs on Tuesday

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
As trade unions rejected Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi’s offer to hold discussions, a one-day strike in almost all coal mines and related establishments will be held on Tuesday against the decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in mining.
The Sangh Parivar-affiliated BMS, on the other hand, has started a five-day strike in the sector from Monday and said the Centre has failed to implement the promises made to workers on commercialisation of mines.
BMS general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay told BusinessLine that the Opposition’s one-day strike is a token and mere formality. “We are against FDI, commercialisation and the privatisation of coal mines. We have given a strike call for five days. It was successful on Monday except in West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress government is acting against the workers on strike,” he said.
He added that the BMS does not believe in a symbolic strike call. “One-day strike makes no difference to the mining cycle. Without at least a five-day strike, not even one cycle of mining cannot be disrupted. Our strike will be succesful and it will send a strong message to the Centre,” he said.
Upadhyay justified the BMS’ stand to boycott the discussions with the Ministry. “The government has not implemented any of the promises they made. They are proceeding with the decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in mining. So, what is the point in discussion?,” he said.
All major central trade unions such as INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS and AICCTU will support Tuesday’s strike. All India Coal Workers Federation general secretary DD Ramanandan told BusinessLine that the strike will begin at 6 am on Tuesday and will end at 6 am on Wednesday. “More than five lakh workers will protest in three shifts starting at 6 am on Tuesday,” he said. He said the Minister and the Central Labour Commissioner had invited the unions recently.
“But the Centre has issued the notification on its decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in mining. What is the point in holding descussion then?” he asked.
He said not even five per cent workers have responded to the BMS’s strike call.
“The BMS is engaged in shadow boxing with the Centre. Their presence is very small in the sector. Also, they have not done any campaign yet for the so-called five-day strike,” he said.
BMS leader in-charge of public sector enterprises, BK Rai, had told BusinessLine earlier this month that the one-day strike is politically motivated as it is eyeing the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Waning demand from India, China and the EU are likely to cap the price gain
MCX Crude (₹4,172)The October expiry futures contract of crude oil witnessed violent moves during the past ...
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports