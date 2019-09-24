Coal strike by Opposition TUs on Tuesday

As trade unions rejected Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi’s offer to hold discussions, a one-day strike in almost all coal mines and related establishments will be held on Tuesday against the decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in mining.

The Sangh Parivar-affiliated BMS, on the other hand, has started a five-day strike in the sector from Monday and said the Centre has failed to implement the promises made to workers on commercialisation of mines.

BMS general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay told BusinessLine that the Opposition’s one-day strike is a token and mere formality. “We are against FDI, commercialisation and the privatisation of coal mines. We have given a strike call for five days. It was successful on Monday except in West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress government is acting against the workers on strike,” he said.

He added that the BMS does not believe in a symbolic strike call. “One-day strike makes no difference to the mining cycle. Without at least a five-day strike, not even one cycle of mining cannot be disrupted. Our strike will be succesful and it will send a strong message to the Centre,” he said.

Upadhyay justified the BMS’ stand to boycott the discussions with the Ministry. “The government has not implemented any of the promises they made. They are proceeding with the decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in mining. So, what is the point in discussion?,” he said.

All major central trade unions such as INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS and AICCTU will support Tuesday’s strike. All India Coal Workers Federation general secretary DD Ramanandan told BusinessLine that the strike will begin at 6 am on Tuesday and will end at 6 am on Wednesday. “More than five lakh workers will protest in three shifts starting at 6 am on Tuesday,” he said. He said the Minister and the Central Labour Commissioner had invited the unions recently.

“But the Centre has issued the notification on its decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in mining. What is the point in holding descussion then?” he asked.

He said not even five per cent workers have responded to the BMS’s strike call.

“The BMS is engaged in shadow boxing with the Centre. Their presence is very small in the sector. Also, they have not done any campaign yet for the so-called five-day strike,” he said.

BMS leader in-charge of public sector enterprises, BK Rai, had told BusinessLine earlier this month that the one-day strike is politically motivated as it is eyeing the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.