Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry submits proposals for pre-budget

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry had the privilege to be invited by the Finance Ministry to participate in the 9th pre-budget consultation with the industry in preparation for the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22.
The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman. The Chamber was represented by the former President V.Venugopal, who presented recommendations to the panel.
The suggestions focused on income tax, industry, trade, services, health, and education, to aid the Ministry in the decision-making process. These suggested interventions are supplemented with reasons and justifications to enable informed decisions from the Ministry’s side.
Some of the major suggestions include: increasing income tax threshold limits to ₹7.5 lakh; iimplementation of Direct Tax Code reforms; reducing effective corporate tax rate to 20 per cent; corporate tax like concession for MSMEs; setting up Invest India like Business Facilitation Cells in all states in collaboration with industrial associations; petroleum price regulation based on international crude oil prices and GST on petrol; finalisation of New Industrial Policy, National Retail Trade Policy, National Logistics Policy.
The Chamber hoped that the forthcoming Union Budget will usher in a new dawn for the revival of the economy with policies that focus on the ‘Build Back Better’ approach.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...