Cochin Port registered a three per cent growth in its cargo throughput of 36.32 million tonnes during FY24.

A press statement from the port authority claimed that the achieved figure is also the highest cargo traffic recorded at the port. Out of the total cargo handled, liquid bulk cargo and containers constituted the majority . Dry bulk (3 per cent) and break bulk cargo (1 per cent) comprised the remaining portion of the cargo.

The annual traffic was led by an impressive growth of 8.57 per cent in liquid bulk cargo (24.83 million tonnes), driven mainly by crude, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

A record 17.20 million tonnes crude and 5.86 million tonnes of petroleum products were handled during the year. The port also handled 1.13 million tonnes of LNG, which is 18.58 per cent higher than the previous year.

The port has also started handling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) at the multi-user liquid terminal, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in January.. The year also saw the port widen its cargo profile handling 1,33,534 tonnes of LPG. The port handled 3,44,001 tonnes of bunkers in FY24.

Thus the Cochin Port Authority has made a name for itself as a reliable and prominent energy port offering uninterrupted services to all liquids; bulk and tankers carrying crude, petroleum, Oils and Lubricants (POL), LPG and LNG, and bunkers around the year.

The container traffic also registered an all-time high, with the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) under DP World handling 7,54,237 TEUs. It is a record handling surpassing the previous best of 7,35,577 TEUs handled in 2021-22. In the previous year, ICTT had handled 6,95,230 TEUs.

Of the 7,54,237 TEUs, the exim boxes constituted 3,83,232 TUEs (51 per cent) and 3,71,005 TEUs coastal traffic (49 per cent). The transhipment volumes stood at 1,05,405 TEUs.

ICTT also handled 75,370 TEUs in March 2024, which is the highest monthly volume, surpassing the previous highest of 75,141 TEUs handled in February 2024.

