Commerce Minister launches ‘prototype’ of National GIS-enabled Land Bank System

A prototype of the National GIS-enabled Land Bank System was e-launched by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday for six States based on which land can be identified for setting up industries.

“This is a prototype only and will be developed further with inputs from States, to make it an effective, transparent mechanism of land identification and procurement,” an official release quoted the Minister. Other States and Union Territories were likely to be on board by December, he added.

The e-launch took place at a virtual meeting Goyal had with the industry ministers of States, UT administrators and senior officers of the Central and State governments.

The GIS-enabled Land Bank System is being developed by integration of Industrial Information System (IIS) with State GIS Systems. IIS portal is a GIS-enabled database of industrial areas/clusters across States. More than 3,300 industrial parks across 31 States/UTs covering about 4,75,000 hectare land have been mapped on the system.

Information available includes that of forests, drainages, raw material heat maps (agricultural, horticulture, mineral layers) and multiple layers of connectivity.

The initiative is being supported by Invest India, National Centre of Geo-Informatics, National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics.

District push

On the approach of ‘One District One Product’, Goyal said States should identify products with a market potential for import substitution and export accentuation, and establish forward and backward market linkage channels. He assured the Centre’s help in packaging, branding and global marketing of such products.

For promotion of districts as export hubs, the Minister said that States/UTs have been requested to identify products unique to each district, and requested them to integrate with their district level exports strategies which feed into the State level export strategies.