Commerce Ministry pushes for export growth this fiscal despite decline so far

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
To ensure goods exports post an overall growth in the on-going fiscal despite a small decline in the first eight months, the Commerce Ministry is trying to identify problems affecting commodity exports and take them up on priority for resolution with export promotion councils and the Customs Department, a government official has said.
“Export promotion councils (EPCs) have been asked by the Commerce Ministry to target a minimum 15 per cent growth in exports in the current fiscal. Regular meetings with exporters, EPCs and SEZs are being conducted to expedite orders in the pipeline,” the official told BusinessLine.
Exporters body FIEO has estimated exports to be around $330 billion-$340 billion in the current fiscal, which is almost at the same level as last year’s $331 billion. However, it is more positive about the next fiscal and expects exports to grow at 15 per cent if the global situation improves in the first half of 2020.
“When global imports are declining, our exports are also likely to take a hit. ...we feel our goods exports may touch $330-340 billion in the current fiscal. Fortunately, the order book position of Indian exporters is very encouraging,” said FIEO President Sharad Kumar Saraf, in an official statement on Monday.
In the April-October 2019-20 period, goods exports declined 2.2 per cent to $185.95 billion compared to exports in the same period last year.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is also taking up with the Customs Department the issue of expediting the Customs export clearance pipeline, the official said. “A number of consignments are held up at the Customs for numerous reasons, many of which could be sorted out separately without holding up consignments,” the official said.
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, in a meeting with exporters on December 22, initiated action to address the problem of exporters identified as ‘risky exporters’ by CBIC. The Minister had directed that a nodal officer be appointed in the office of DGFT and asked the EPCs and exporters’ bodies to send a list of those identified as risky exporters to them so that it could taken up with the Finance Ministry.
Specific problems being faced by sectors such as telecom, forest produce, sports goods and chemicals are being taken up by the Commerce Ministry with the line Ministries to sort them out, the official added.
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
A narrow rally in stocks and debt defaults saw investors get a rather raw deal in 2019. We ask leading fund ...
This should provide a cushion against corrective declines
In a tough year for most asset classes, we broad-based our offerings and introduced more insightful new ...
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...