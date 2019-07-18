Consumer goods growth slows as rural demand cools: Report

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
India's consumer goods industry is losing steam as spending in the country's rural heartland cools and small manufacturers lose competitive advantages in a slowing economy, market research firm Nielsen said on Thursday.
Volume growth in India's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector slowed to 6.2 per cent in the three months to June from 9.9 per cent in the previous quarter, Nielsen said, citing internal data from retail research. “The sentiments echo those in India's economic environment, with GDP moving down,” the report said.
In January-March, India's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than four years, while retail inflation hit an eight-month high in June on higher food prices.
Growth in the consumer goods sector in rural India, where over two-thirds of Indians live, was slowing at twice the rate of urban areas in the previous few quarters, Nielsen said.
“Higher raw material costs and slowing demand in the foods sector have hurt small manufacturers,” the report added.
India's biggest FMCG companies also posted disappointing results in the March quarter. Hindustan Unilever Ltd, which owns brands such as Dove, Surf excel and Lakme, reported a smaller-than-expected rise in profit, while rival Dabur India Ltd posted a fall in profit.
Nielsen also cut its forecast for FMCG growth for the first half of 2019 to 12 per cent against their earlier prediction of 13-14 per cent.
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
Italian bike brand sends out a strong style statement to woo buyers
Volkmar Denner says this is a better option than going 100 per cent electric at one go
The compact SUV segment now has a new titan and the clash promises to be epic
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
The tax break is a silver lining for those who have to pay surcharge on tax
Claim settlement ratio is a metric that measures the proportion of the claims settled against the total ...
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...