Coronavirus impact to peak in April-May, says Morgan Stanley

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
The impact on the global economy from coronavirus could peaks in April-May, and growth will recover from third quarter of 2020, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. “We expect that the effects from disruption will fade and global growth will recover from 3Q20, rising to an average of 3.1 per cent in 2H20,” Morgan Stanley said in a research report.
However, the global GDP growth will decelerate to 2.3 per cent in 1H20 – the weakest since the global financial crisis. “The outbreak has already prompted a policy response, and we expect more easing in the coming months. The global monetary easing cycle will be extended as the Fed delivers 75 bp of cuts by 2Q20, while the ECB and BoJ temporarily increase asset purchases,” the report said.
“The majority of EM (emerging markets) central banks will also cut rates further, taking global monetary policy rates to a new all-time low. Fiscal policy will do the heavy lifting in Asia and Europe, where fiscal deficits will widen to levels not seen since 2011, led by a 200 bp expansion in China and 70bp in the euro area,” it added
The risks to watch for will be whether the outbreak is more widespread and lasts beyond April/May, and how much the disruption impacts corporate profitability and balance sheets
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Gradually, people in India are beginning to realise the importance of health insurance. The number of people ...
These bonds have always been inherently risky and could be written down on pre-specified trigger and at the ...
India macros will benefit ― oil producers will suffer, mixed bag for refiners, stake-sale deals at risk
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...