Cover It Up raises ₹3.5 crore in seed funding

Chennai-based start-up Cover It Up has received ₹3.5 crore in seed funding from angel investors including Sanjay Wadhwa, Manish Mardia, Madan Lal Gundecha, Vimal Jain and Nishank Sakaria.

Started in 2014, Ronak Sarda-founded Cover It Up offers a range of pop-culture merchandise such as smartphone cases to journals, Airpod cases, notebooks besides unisex T-shirts and hoodies in partnership with some of the leading global brands such as Marvel, DC, Warner Bros, FRIENDS, Harry Potter, Star Wars and Disney.

“The company plans to use this round of funding to strengthen operations by bringing in new and creative talents simultaneously concentrating on R&D, development of IT infrastructure and also to enhance the existing product range and create new ones,,” Sarda was quoted in a press release.