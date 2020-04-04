Covid-19: FHRAI voluntarily offers Govt access to over 45,000 hotel rooms

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) through its member hotels has voluntarily offered the Government access to over 45,000 hotel rooms from across the country.
The rooms have been set aside to quarantine inbound tourists who may require quarantining, tourists who are stuck in the country because of the travel ban, and doctors and health care workers.
The hotels range from five-stars to standalone properties and have been selected based on the cluster regions identified by the Government authorities.
“The Association has appealed to its member hotels and restaurants to fully co-operate with the Government officials and to support the cause. The hospitality industry has been on the frontline during this pandemic and is offering its full support to the Government in the effort to control the spread of the virus. FHRAI through its regional Associations is offering meals as well as has voluntarily offered rooms all over India via our member hotels and restaurants,” says Mr. Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, Vice President, FHRAI and President, HRAWI.
Also, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), which is the regional arm of apex hospitality Association through its restaurant members has been offering meals, food packets and meal preparation facilities besides distributing dry rations for the needy. This is being done in partnership with the State Governments and local authorities besides various NGOs. In Mumbai alone, member hotels and restaurants of the HRAWI are assisting in preparation and distribution of 2 lac meals per day in conjunction with the State Government and local authorities.
“In the Western region, the HRAWI has mobilized as many of its member restaurants to provide meals to over 5 lac people who are in need. The industry and its players have opened their doors and hearts to support the people at the Central, State and local authorities to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. We have advised our members to take all precautionary measures and maintain the highest levels of cleanliness and hygiene. We have also been sharing all the updated advisories as received from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to members,” concludes Mr. Kohli.
Hotel and restaurant members of HRAWI include the States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and the UTs of Diu , Daman and Silvassa too are chipping in to help and support the affected in the smaller cities and towns of these States.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Market share gains, Tanishq store expansion bode well for Titan, when demand recovers
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...