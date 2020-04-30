Covid-19 Impact: Core sector contracts 6.5 per cent in March

Getting your parked car out of lockdown blues
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Pulled down by the Covid-19 induced lockdown in the last week of March and also muted activity in the week prior to that, the Country’s core sector industries growth contracted 6.5 per cent in March 2020, official data showed.
This is much lower than the 7.1 per cent growth recorded in February 2020. In March last year, the eight core industries output grew 5.8 per cent.
Only one industry—Coal, recorded growth in output at 4 per cent for the month under review. All the remaining seven core industries—crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity —registered contraction in March 2020.
While Crude oil contracted 5.5 per cent and natural gas saw contraction of 15.2 per cent, fertilisers output contracted 11.9 per cent.
Refinery products contracted 0.5 per cent and steel output too contracted 13 per cent. Cement was badly hit with output contracting 24.7 per cent in March 2020. Electricity output contracted 7.2 per cent.
For the entire 2019-20, the core industries output grew 0.6 per cent, much lower than 4.4 percent in previous fiscal. The fact that full year infrastructure industries grew just 0.6 per cent is reflective also of low capex activity in the country which will get reflected in the investment rate number too.
Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings, told BusinessLine that the negative print of the core sector in March will get reflected in a bigger m in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in March 2020. This also gives an indication of what could be expected in April 2020 when there was full month of lockdown. “The picture in April would be even more unsatisfactory with drop in all segments to be expected.”, he said.
Sabnavis also highlighted that activities had slowed down in some States a week ahead of the lockdown as the States had placed some restrictions. The year end production push adopted by companies usually has also not happened this time round due to the lockdown.
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton India MF have a combined exposure of ₹422 crore in the suspended ...
Yohei Sasakawa, recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2018, on his debut book, which talks about the battle to ...
Those who grow food are now battling hunger, thanks to the economic fallout of Covid-19
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...