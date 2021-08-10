Covid-19: Nine districts in Maharashtra have fewer than 100 active cases

Nine of the 36 districts in Maharashtra have fewer than 100 active Covid-19 cases, with Dhule district reporting not even a single active case as of Tuesday.

The State Health Department data (as on Tuesday 3.30 pm) shows that Bhandara has only one active Covid-19 case, tribal-dominated Nandurbar has eight. Gadchiroli (21), Nanded (48), Hingoli (83), Washim (84), Gondia (86) and Amravati (89) are the other districts with fewer than 100 active cases.

Oil recovers after hitting three-week low amid surging Covid-19 cases

Pune has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases (14,149), followed by Sangli (7,271), Satara (6,888), Thane (6,130) and Solapur (5,956).

Ratnagiri and Nanded have the highest fatality rate of 2.9 per cent, while Buldhana has the lowest at 0.9 per cent; Gondia and Dhule districts reported 1.4 per cent.

More than 4.71 crore vaccinated

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted on Tuesday that by Monday, 4,71,58,000 people had been vaccinated in Maharashtra. On Monday, 3,85,057 were vaccinated.

Covid impact: Revised total lockdown rules come into force in Kerala

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Tope have reiterated that the State government has the mechanism to carry out a massive vaccination drive if the Centre can provide more vaccine stock.