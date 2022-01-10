Covid surge: Rly Minister reviews preparedness

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
With Covid-19 cases rising across the country, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed senior officials of various railway zones and divisions to facilitate use of Railway hospitals and health infrastructure for the general public.
The Minister also stressed on creating awareness on the need to review the running of special stations in case of emergency or sudden surge in number of passengers, including migrants, at railway stations due to the Covid-19 situation, according to an official release issued by the Railways Ministry on Monday. Senior officials including V K Tripathi, Chairman, Railway Board, Board members and General Managers and Divisional Railway Managers of all zonal railways joined the meeting virtually.
The Minister reviewed the pandemic preparedness of the railways in terms of railway hospital infrastructure, commissioning of oxygen plants, paediatric ward functioning, vaccination of children and staff, availability of medicines, oxygen supply, zeolite stock and other necessary medical support.
He also pressed on the need for increasing the frequency of announcements at railway stations about masking up, sanitisation of hands and other precautionary measures and discouraging entry of people without mask at railway stations.
