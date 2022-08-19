CPI inflation for farm, rural workers up in July

Retail inflation for farm workers and rural workers rose further in July, driven by an increase in food prices.

The All-India Consumer Price Index based inflation for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI- RL) increased to 6.60 per cent and 6.82 per cent in July, 2022 respectively.

CPI- AL was at 6.43 per cent in June this year and at 3.92 per cent in July 2021. CPI- RL was also lower at 6.76 per cent in June 2022 and at 4.09 per cent in July 2021.

Food inflation

Reflecting the rise in food price, food inflation also shot up in July. Food inflation for agricultural labourers stood at 5.38 per cent in July this year as against 5.09 per cent last month. Food inflation for rural labourers was at 5.44 per cent in July versus 5.16 per cent in the previous month.

“The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for the month of July increased by six points each to stand at 1131 and 1143 points respectively,” the Ministry of Labour said in a statement on Friday.

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 4.41 and 4.07 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, bajra, pulses, milk, fish fresh, onion, chillies green and dry, ginger, mixed spices, vegetables and fruits and tea readymade, it further said.

The CPI -AL for fuel and light only increased marginally to 1263 points in July from 1261 in June while CPI-RL for fuel and light rose to 1255 points from 1254 in June.