In a far-reaching ruling, the Delhi High Court has quashed reassessment orders related to AY 2016-17 and 2017-18 having income escapement of below Rs 50 lakh. Although the ruling was given by disposing nearly 50 petitions together, experts feel non-petitioner tax payers can also benefit.

The court took note of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech of 2021-22 where she had said: “Presently, an assessment can be re-opened up to 6 years and in serious tax fraud cases for up to 10 years. As a result, taxpayers have to remain under uncertainty for a long time. I, therefore, propose to reduce this time-limit for re-opening of [the]assessment to 3 years from the present 6 years. In serious tax evasion cases, too, only where there is evidence of concealment of income of Rs 50 lakh or more in a year, can the assessment be re-opened up to 10 years. Even this reopening can be done only after the approval of the Principal Chief Commissioner, the highest level of the Income Tax Department.”

Taking a cue from the explanatory memorandum on this part of the speech, the court observed that the sense that one gets upon a holistic reading of the backdrop in which the new regime for reopening assessments was enacted is that where escapement of income was below Rs 50 lakh, the normal period of limitation, i.e., 3 years, was to apply. In comparison, the extended period of 10 years would apply in serious tax evasion cases where there was evidence of concealment of income of Rs 50 lakh or more in the given period.

“The State, perhaps, did not deem it worthwhile to chase assessees beyond 3 years, where the alleged escaped income was less than Rs.50 lakh. These aspects concerning legislative policy come through if one were to read the relevant provisions of the statute referred to above, in the background of the Finance Minister’s speech and the Memorandum,” the court observed and accordingly dismissed all orders and subsequent notices issued under various Sections of the Income Tax Act.

Under the Act, if any income of an assessee has escaped assessment for any assessment year, the Assessing Officer may, subject to the new provisions of Sections 148 to 153, assess or reassess such income and also any other income which has escaped assessment and which comes to his notice subsequently in the course of the proceedings, or recompute the loss or the depreciation allowance or any other allowance, as the case may be, for such assessment year.

The officer is required to make an assessment or re-assessment as per the following procedures: Issue of notice under Section 148 along with a copy of the order passed under clause (d) of Section 148A, requiring assessee to furnish return of his income or the income of any other person in respect of which he is assessable under this Act during the previous year, corresponding to the relevant assessment year. The return shall be furnished within 3 months from the end of the month in which such notice is issued. This period of three months can be extended by the officer.

