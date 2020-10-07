Despite Covid-19 scare, Aero India 2021 gets 90% space booking

Mi Watch Revolve: Long battery life for the active
Soon after the launch of the offical website for 13th edition of the Aero India 2021, we have seen a tremendous response with almost 90 per cent of the space being provisionally booked or blocked, said Karnataka’s Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
Participating in the Ambassador’s Round Table virtual summit with regard to Aero India 2021, chaired by Rajnath Singh, Union Defence minister, Yediyurappa said: “It is indeed a unique challenge for the Karnataka government and Ministry of Defence to host this event during the time when the entire world is reeling under the global pandemic of Covid-19.”
The Chief Minister said that Karnataka has been the host State for all the previous editions of Aero India and it is a proud moment to host the the upcoming Aero India-2021. The event is scheduled to be held from February 3-7, 2021.
“To make the event successful, the State government has adopted various proactive measures to ensure a pandemic-free environment to host the Aero India-2021,” he said.
The SoPs are being formulated in order to ensure the safety of international delegates, participating dignitaries and the general public with strict adherence to the norms of thermal screening, sanitisation and social distancing to be observed at all locations inside and outside the venue, Yediyurappa said.
Karnataka has prominent space in the aerospace and defence map in the country catering to nearly 25 per cent of India’s aircraft and spacecraft industry.
The State also contributes nearly 65 per cent of the country’s aerospace-related exports and 67 per cent of the helicopter and aircrafts manufacturing for defence services is done in Karnataka. The State is also the first to formulate a dedicated Aerospace Policy.
Defence public sectors like HAL, BEML and BEL are located in Bengaluru. “The State is well positioned at the crux of aerospace and defence eco-system which includes private Aerospace SEZ in Belagavi, a 1,000-acre Aerospace Park at Devanahalli adjacent to Kempegowda International Airport; MRO at Kempegowda International Airport; and a Defence Production Cluster near HAL Helicopter unit in Tumkur District. Multiple financial incentives have also been announced under the New Industrial Policy of Karnataka to create a favourable environment for the investors,” Yediyurappa said.
The CM said Karnataka is providing a $1.5 million subsidy to anchor industries and special incentives for MRO and Regional Civil Aviation facilities.
Rajnath Singh in his address, said that Aero India aligns with India’s vision to be among the top five countries of the world in defence and aerospace industries with active participation of public and private sector. He added that India intends to strengthen the defence system for peace.
He said, “The Aero India 2021 can also be utilised for Government-to-Government level discussions to express concerns and challenges encountered and also the defence industry and research organisations can exploit the opportunities: by participating in the event.”
The Defence Minister said that numerous government reforms are being made such as increase in FDI to 74 per cent through automatic routes.
