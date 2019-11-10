Dharmendra Pradhan to explore steel exports possibilities to West Asia during UAE visit

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
India is going to explore the possibility of exporting steel to Middle Eastern countries during Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s visit to Abu Dhabi this week.
Pradhan will be accompanied by an official and business delegation, and will be visiting United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 10 - 12, 2019. He has been invited by the UAE Minister of State and CEO, ADNOC, Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, to participate in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC).
Also read: Oil majors have realised that this is the time to look at India: Dharmendra Pradhan
Pradhan and Jaber, will be jointly inaugurating the India Pavilions set up by Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
An official statement said that Pradhan will also meet his counterparts from various countries and Heads of international energy organisations and CEOs of global oil & gas companies, who are attending the ADIPEC- 2019. He will also use the occasion to explore opportunities for steel exports to West Asian countries.
The DGH will be conducting a Roadshow to attract foreign investment by global oil and gas majors in India’s Exploration & Production (E&P) and other areas in oil & gas sector, the statement said.
During his visit, Pradhan is also scheduled to meet his UAE counterparts Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO and discuss issues of bilateral hydrocarbon as well as steel sector engagement within the overall framework of India-UAE Strategic Partnership.
