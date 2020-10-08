Domestic airlines will be allowed to operate up to 75% of pre-Covid capacity soon: Puri

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
The domestic air traffic market will touch 3,00,000 passengers a day, the pre-Covid level, between Diwali and the end of the year, Hardeep Puri, Minister of State, Civil Aviation said on Thursday.
The government will also soon allow domestic airlines to operate to 75 per cent of their pre-Covid daily flights, he added.
At the moment, the government has allowed domestic airlines to operate 60 per cent of the flights that they operated in the pre-Covid period.
Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the Maharashtra government has indicated that it will allow 30 per cent of the number of daily flights which Mumbai airport used to handle before the pandemic broke out.
In effect, this means that in the next few days Mumbai will see 300 flights a day. At the moment it is allowing 100 flights daily. This is expected to see the number of daily passengers flown and flights operated to the city go up substantially as many airlines use Mumbai as the gateway to North and South India.
“In the first quarter it (passengers flying daily) will go past 300,000,” the Minister added.
Puri also said that flying schools will be set up at six airports including one in Salem. Senior officials said that the process of selecting partners including international players to run these schools will begin soon.
On Air India’s divestment, Puri said that the previous attempt was a “half hearted attempt. This time we will ensure that it (divestment) goes through.”
Pradeep Kharola, Secretary, Civil Aviation, said that the date for divestment had been earlier postponed at the request of the bidders. He added that it was in the government’s interest (to extend the deadline) for putting in bids for AI for getting good and competitive bids.
Seeking to justify the divestment of airports under the Airports Authority of India, officials said that AAI had got ₹29,000 crore till 2019 as revenue share from Delhi and Mumbai airports which helped subsidise operations at other airports.
Officials indicated that handing over six more AAI airports to the private sector (apart from Delhi and Mumbai which together handle 33 per cent of air passenger traffic in the country) will help AAI generate an additional ₹2,300 crore.
This includes ₹1,000 crore, which will come in this month from the privatisation of Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mangaluru airport which will be handed over by November 12.
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
After a decade of underperformance, value stocks are beginning to pick up
A tribute to Eddie Van Halen whose raw punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs stood gloriously up to the ravages of ...
A controversial member of spiritual guru Rajneesh’s commune, Ma Anand Sheela opens up about her past in a new ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...