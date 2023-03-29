Pursuing its target of issuing as many as 50 quality control orders (QCOs) by Q2 FY24 to contain sub-standard imports, the DPIIT has initiated discussions with the industry on draft orders for three items from the light engineering sector and one each for linoleum tiles and rubber flooring materials.

The light engineering items for which QCOs are to be issued include communication cable, precision roller and bush chains, and air cooler and air filters, per the draft QCO put out by the DPIIT..

“The government is very focussed on checking non-essential and low quality imports through mandatory quality standards. This is what is being done in a number of countries such as the US, Japan, the UK, the EU and China. The DPIIT has issued about 20 QCOs in the last three years for products such as toys, leather and rubber footwear, safety glass and sewing machines. It is more than what was issued between 2000 and 2019,” a person tracking the matter told businessline.

Once a product is covered under a QCO, domestically produced goods sold locally, as well as imports, need to comply with a specified Indian Standard (IS) and obtain a certification from BIS.

Domestic industry

The government has had to delay implementation of QCOs for a number of products as the domestic industry had asked for more time.

“It is very important to hold consultations with the domestic industry as it needs to be ready to meet the high quality norms. That is why several rounds of consultations are held and whenever needed more time is given to the industry,” the source said.

While the meeting with the industry on the draft QCO for light engineering items was scheduled on Tuesday, consultations on linoleum sheets and tiles and rubber flooring material will be on Friday.

The DPIIT is also carrying out a drive to identify all existing standards for various items in the country and to see which domestic industry is prepared to embrace QCO regulations.