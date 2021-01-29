Economic Survey: Work on to get all transport mode stakeholders to a common e-platform

A common electronic platform for logistics – iLOG – that will track cargo movement across sectors – like rail, road, shipping is being developed. This will help identify the gaps that are offline among various IT-based systems of different sectors, pointed out the Economic Survey.

The move comes in the backdrop of India trying to emerge competitive globally and domestically by lowering its logistics cost.

Having a common online platform to identify bottlenecks has been a demand of several stakeholders from the industry.

Subsequently, the platform will also enable secured logistics document exchange, enable truck visibility, national e-registry of warehousing, digital trucking, logistics account number, digital port de-congestion and container tracking and management system, stated the Survey.

Global Innovation Index

Referring to the Global Innovation Index, where India improved its performance, the Survey points out that India has scope for improvement when compared with large economies globally in infrastructure and logistics parameters.

“India performs in line with its level of development on the infrastructure and information communication technology and higher than expected on the electricity, logistics and GCF (gross capital formation) pillar. However, India ranks lowest on the infrastructure pillar amongst the top ten economies. India ranks third lowest – after Brazil and Italy, on the electricity, logistics, sub-pillar,” says the survey in another chapter.

Among various steps that will contribute to running trains, the survey said that the Dedicated Freight Corridor — which will allow running of longer, bigger trains — will move 70 per cent of Indian Railways’ cargo if the tracks are located parallel to the train tracks — which will aid the move to lower logistics cost.

Parcel trains

The Survey also took special note of the time-tabled parcel trains, the Kisan Rails to move farm produce and Railways’ plans to run private trains. In a separate statement, pointing out how the railways are helping move farm produce, Indian Railways informed that the Kisan Rail trains are also run on time-tabled paths, and their punctuality is strictly monitored to avoid any en-route detentions and delays. “These services have been introduced on 18 routes so far.

Till January, 157 services of Kisan Rail have been run, transporting more than 49,000 tonnes of consignments including onion, tomato, oranges, potato, pomegranate, banana, custard-apple, carrots, capsicum, and other vegetables.”