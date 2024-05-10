The retail sales of electric two-wheeler (E2W) fell by more than half to 65,111 units in April against 1,39,531 in March, indicating people rushed to buy the vehicles before government’s subsidy scheme got over on March 31.

The government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme commenced on April 1, 2019 for a period of three years, which was further extended for a period of two years up to March 31 this year, with a total outlay of ₹10,000 crore.

Companies were offering discounts to customers during the scheme period.

On year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, too, the total sales of E2W declined by around three per cent as compared with 66,873 units in April 2023, the latest data shared by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Friday.

Market leader Ola Electric reported a decline of 36.30 per cent on month-on-month (m-o-m) basis to 33,963 units during the month as compared with 53,320 units in March. However, on y-o-y basis, its sales grew 54 per cent against 22,068 units in April 2023.

Similarly, TVS Motor Company reported a m-o-m decline of 71 per cent in its sales to 7,675 units in April against 26,501 units in March. The sales in April was down 12.37 per cent on y-o-y basis compared with 8,758 units in the corresponding month last year.

‘Chetak’ maker Bajaj Auto reported a m-o-m decline of 58 per cent in its sales to 7,529 units in April against 18,008 in March, but on y-o-y basis it grew by 84 per cent as compared to 4,093 units in April 2023.

Ather Energy registered sales of 4,062 units last month, which is a m-o-m decline of 76.43 per cent as compared with 17,232 units in March and y-o-y decline of 48 per cent against 7,802 units in April 2023.

Other manufacturers, including Greaves Electric Mobility and Hero MotoCorp, too reported m-o-m decline in their sales during the month.