Employment of skilled workers: Cabinet approves MoU between India and Japan

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved an MoU between India and Japan on a mechanism for cooperation between the two countries to facilitate the employment of skilled Indian workers in 14 specialised sectors in Japan.

“The present Memorandum of Cooperation would set up an institutional mechanism for partnership and cooperation between India and Japan on sending and accepting skilled Indian workers who have qualified in the required skill and Japanese language test, to work in 14 specified sectors in Japan. These Indian workers would be granted a new residence status of ‘Specified Skilled Worker’ by the Government of Japan,” an official statement added.

A joint working group will be set up to look into the implementation of the MoU.

“The Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) would enhance people-to-people contact, foster mobility of workers and skilled professionals from India to Japan,” the statement added.

The 14 sectors identified include nursing care, materials processing; industrial machinery manufacturin,; electric and electronic information, construction, shipbuilding and ship-related industries, automobile maintenance, aviation, lodging, agriculture, fisheries, food and beverage manufacturing and the food service industry.