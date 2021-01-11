Engineering exporters seek government intervention to check steel prices

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Engineering exporters have sought intervention of the government to check the spiralling prices of steel in the domestic market which is hampering exports.
“With a whopping 55 per cent rise in prices of steel, the mother raw material for manufacturing, the path to Atmanirbhar Bharat has become very tough and arduous,” the Engineering Export Promotion Council said in a release on Monday..
Wholesale price of Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) has gone up to ₹58,000 a tonne - an increase of 55 per cent between January 2020 and 2021--which was hard to absorb by the industry, the release said.
This was a double whammy for exporters of engineering products as they have anyway been battling the unprecedented impact of Covid-19 on global trade.
Also read: Rising steel prices hit engineering exports: EEPC India
“Under these circumstances, an unprecedented increase in steel prices is making the situation for the engineering industry unbearable, hitting exports the most,” said EEPC Chairman Mahesh Desai.
In April-November 2020-21, engineering exports fell by 13.24 per cent to $43.9 billion from $50.5 billion during the same period in the previous financial year. As many as 29 out of 33 engineering panels exhibited a year-on-year decline in exports, the EEPC said. Likewise, only five out of top 25 countries recorded positive cumulative growth in engineering exports during April-November 2020 over April- November 2019.
Also read: India’s exports plunged 17.84% in April-November: Commerce Secretary
Steel manufacturers are indicating further rise in prices in the coming weeks and months, Desai said, adding that it could act as a dampener in the quest of `Atmanirbhar Bharat’ which is an aspirational mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Engineering exporters account for more than one-fourth of the country's total merchandise exports, and comprise mostly of MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) units, the EEPC stated.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...