EPFO adds 11.22 lakh net subscribers in March

The EPFO has added around 11.22 lakh net subscribers in March this year, says the provisional payroll data released by the Union Labour Ministry on Thursday. The Ministry said the cumulative net payroll addition for this year is almost at par with last year, with 77.08 lakh net additions to subscribers base.
The data said net subscribers addition had improved consistently from the second quarter after taking a hit in the first quarter due to Covid 19 pandemic. "Maximum improvement of 33.64 lakh net subscribers was observed during the fourth quarter (January-March, 2021) with a growth of 37.44 per cent as compared to the third quarter (October - December, 2020)," a release from the Ministry said.
It said around 4.06 lakh net subscribers exited and then rejoined EPFO by switching their jobs. "Age-wise data of payroll shows that the age-group of 22-25 has registered highest number of net enrollments with around 3.14 lakh net subscribers addition in March 2021. This is followed by age-group of 18-21 with around 2.29 lakh net enrollments. The members of 18-25 age groups have contributed around 48.44 per cent of the net subscriber additions in March 2021. Members of these age groups are considered as fresh hands in the market and signify a crucial stage for an individual’s potential in terms of earning capacity," the release said.
It also shows an upward swing in the ratio of net female subscribers. In March, around 2.42 lakh net female subscribers have been added, which is 21.56 per cent of the total net addition during the month. "Among the main industries, iron ore mines, courier services, restaurants, road motor transport, petroleum & natural gas refining , iron and steel and establishments engaged in manufacture, marketing and usage of computers have seen positive growth in terms of net member addition in the month of March, 2021 as compared to net subscribers additions in February, 2021," the release added.
