EPFO gets 12.83 lakh subscribers in June

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The EPFO has added about 12.83 lakh subscribers in June, an increase of 5.09 lakh workers compared to May this year.
According to the Union Labour Ministry, the data highlight a growing trend and the impact of second wave of Covid-19 has waned, leading to “tremendous growth” in net payroll additions as compared to April and May 2021.
The Ministry said in a release on Friday that of the total 12.83 lakh net subscribers added during the month, around 8.11 lakh members have come for the first time while around 4.73 lakh net subscribers have rejoined by changing jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO.
“This shows that majority of subscribers opted to continue their membership with EPFO, using transferring of funds from previous job to the current PF account rather than applying for final withdrawal of their PF accumulations,” the release said.
About 6.15 lakh workers who enrolled new in June are between 18-25 years, which is 47.89 per cent of total net additions during June 2021. “This is followed by age group of 29-35 with around 2.55 lakh net payroll addition. Age-wise payroll data indicate that many first time job seekers are joining organised sector workforce in large numbers. Gender-wise analysis indicates that net female addition during the month stood at 2.56 lakh, which is around 0.79 lakh more than those added during May 2021,” the release said.
Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka continue at the forefront of payroll addition with addition of approximately 7.78 lakh subscribers during the month. This is around 60.61 per cent of total net payroll addition across all age groups. Expert services category (consisting of manpower agencies, private security agencies and small contractors etc.) constitute 41.84 per cent of total subscribers addition in June.
