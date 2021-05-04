Essar Steel chosen to develop Kadapa steel plant

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The Andhra Pradesh Government has selected Essar Steel as a partner for development of the proposed 3 million tonnes per annum high grade steel Kadapa greenfield plant.
The State Cabinet chaired by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today decided to mandate Essar Steel to develop the steel plant on the basis of recommendations made by SBICAP. This means the earlier selection of Liberty Steel India as joint venture partner will be cancelled.
The State government has already signed up with the iron ore mining major NMDC Limited for supplying about 4.5 million tonnes of ore per annum.
The project with a total outlay of about ₹11,000 crore will generate over 25,000 jobs directly and indirectly. The State has already made necessary arrangement for land for the Special Purpose Vehicle YSR Steel Corporation.
In January bids of Essar Steel Limited, Liberty Steel Limited and Nalwa Steel Limited were filed and the bid of the Liberty Steel was selected. However, due to developments regarding Liberty Steel, the State government mandated SBICAP to reconsider the bids and Essar Steel was selected as the joint venture partner.
During the Cabinet meet, the State Government has also approved funding of ₹1,448 crore for development of infrastructure at the Krishnapatnam Port industrial corridor connecting Chennai and the development of a eight-lane highway from Kailasagiri near Vizag to connect the greenfield airport proposed at Bhogapuram.
The Cabinet also approved other key decisions including crediting ₹4,050 crore support for farmers.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...