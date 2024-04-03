The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in the Commerce and Industry Ministry has recommended definitive anti-dumping duty on import of flexible slabstock polyol, a polymer, from China and Thailand. 

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, the sole producer of flexible slabstock polyol in India, had appealed for an anti-dumping probe. 

Flexible slabstock polyol is a polyether and, on reaction with catalysts and additives, yields the polyurethane foams used in upholstery, mattresses, pillows, bolsters, transport seating and packaging. It is a viscous liquid transported in tankers or stored in steel drums. 

The DGTR has recommended a definitive anti-dumping duty of $534 per tonne on import of flexible slabstock polyol produced by Wanhua Chemical Group in China. For other Chinese producers the recommended anti-dumping duty was $608 per tonne. 

In the case of Thailand, the DGTR recommended anti-dumping duty of $470 per tonne on import from GC Polyols Company Ltd and $480 per tonne for other producers. 

A definitive anti-dumping duty lasts for five years unless revoked earlier. 

