Exim Bank LOCs demonstrate India’s project execution capabilities abroad

Video | Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
The lines of credit (LOC) extended by Exim Bank to overseas governments has grown exponentially in the last 10 years with credit commitments aggregating $25.15 billion as on December 31, 2019.
The bank has signed 257 LOCs, covering 61 countries. Besides, 41 LOCs amounting to $5.5 billion are in the pipeline and the total commitment would rise to 298 LOCs worth $30.62 billion to 64 countries, said A Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary (DPA-1), Ministry of External Affairs.
Currently, around 52 per cent and 41 per cent of the total LOC commitments are to Asia and Africa regions respectively. Africa is the largest recipient region in terms of the total number of LOCs extended. But value-wise, the Asian region is leading because of a few high-value LOCs to neighbouring countries, he said.
Kumar was speaking on the sidelines of a seminar on business opportunities in the government-supported Exim Bank’s lines of credit programme in Kochi.
The LOC programme has enabled India to demonstrate its project execution capabilities in emerging markets, especially in developing countries of Africa, Asia, Latin America and the CIS. The greater visibility and creation of long-term interests for India in the emerging markets has been made possible by LOCs extended by Exim Bank, he added.
According to Sudatta Mandal, Chief General Manager, Exim Bank, the LOCs have catalysed exports of various projects in diverse sectors such as agriculture, construction, road, railways and transportation, irrigation, energy generation, and rural electrification etc. The LOC enables buyers in developing countries to import developmental and infrastructure projects, equipment, goods and services from India on deferred credit terms.
LOCs are not just being used to finance localised civil projects, but also to finance projects with an enhanced focus on capability creation, he said, adding that it contributes to sustainable development, thereby demonstrating India’s project execution capabilities.
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
SE: Single-engine is a course designed to train pilots to fly aircraft with one engineIR: Instrument Rating is ...
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
Zee Entertainment posted subdued December 2019 quarter results yesterday. Weak advertisement revenue due to ...
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...