FADA appoints Vinkesh Gulati as its new President for 2020-22

Auto dealer's body The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations(FADA) has announced the appointment of Vinkesh Gulati as its 35th President for the period 2020-22.

Gulati is the Director of United Automobiles, based out of Allahabad and Faridabad. United Automobiles has been involved in the auto dealership business since 1985 and are dealers for Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto. United Automobiles is part of the diversified business house United Group, which started as transport business in 1951.

The appointment was made today at the Governing Council Meeting of FADA that held immediately after the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Federation.

“We are a resilient lot and Covid-19 has once again taught us to make tough decisions to ensure that our dealerships survive. During my tenure, I will rigorously take up dealer issues of improving dealership profitability may it be dealer margins, franchise act or coming under the ambit of MSME,” said the new President Gulati.

He asserted that despite these current challenges, India has the potential to soon become the third-largest automobile market in the world.

“We can truly fulfil our government’s vision of making India a global leader in Automobiles if our ecosystem works in unison – Government, SIAM, ACMA & FADA,” he added.

FADA also appointedf Manish Raj Singhania, Managing Partner – Ralas Motors, Raipur (dealer for Mahindra & Mahindra) as the Vice President and Chittur Selvakumar Vigneshwar, Deputy Managing Director – Anaamalais Toyota, Coimbatore (dealer for Toyota, VECV and Benelli) as the Secretary.

Sai Giridhar - Director, Saisha Motors - Jaipur (dealer for Skoda Auto) will be treasurer for the year 2020-22.