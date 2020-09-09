FASTag toll collection nearing pre-Covid levels

The life of a poet with the pay of a banker
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
FASTag toll collection at national highways is nearing pre-Covid, levels, according to data compiled by the National Payments Corporation of India. In August, toll collection through FASTag stood at ₹1,712.58 crore, up from ₹247.58 crore in April.
FASTag is a digital payment mechanism for paying toll on national highways.
Toll collection had taken a significant hit after nationwide lockdowns were announced as a measure to plug the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. In terms of volumes, there were 96.83 million FASTag transactions in August 2020, up from 10.26 million in April 2020.
This signifies a gradual reduction of economic activity and inter-State movement of goods and people. These FASTag transactions are monitored through banks that are registered on the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme. This offers an interoperable nationwide toll payment solution, including clearing house services for settlement and dispute management. Currently, the programme is live on over 650 toll plazas across the country and has 26 banks on board.
To boost the adoption of FASTag, the Roads Ministry also made mandatory for availing all discounts on the National Highways Fee Plazas in August this year. It has also been proposed to make it compulsory to have a FASTag with pre-loaded balance money in the wallet to get a new third-party insurance. If approved, this may be applicable from April 1, 2021.
Source: National Payments Corporation of India data
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Think talent search and the obvious places for companies to hunt are the metros. But thanks to Covid-19, and ...
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...