Economy

FDI inflow dips 1.4% to $ 10.67 bn in October-December

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

Foreign direct investment into India dipped marginally by 1.4 per cent to $ 10.67 billion (about Rs 76,800 crore) during October-December period of 2019-20, according to government data.

Inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) during October-December of 2018-19 stood at $ 10.82 billion. FDI inflows in July-September period of the current financial year stood at $ 9.77 billion.

During April-December period 2019-20, foreign investments into the country grew 10 per cent to $ 36.76 billion as against $ 33.49 billion in the same period of 2018-19, according to the data.

Sectors which attracted maximum foreign inflows during the nine month period include services ($ 6.52 billion), computer software and hardware ($ 6.35 billion), telecommunications ($ 4.29 billion), automobile ($ 2.50 billion) and trading ($ 3.52 billion).

Singapore continued to be the largest source of FDI in India during April-December period of the current financial year with $ 11.65 billion investments. It was followed by Mauritius ($ 7.45 billion), the Netherlands ($ 3.53 billion), Japan ($ 2.80 billion) and the US ($ 2.79 billion).

FDI is important as the country requires major investments to overhaul its infrastructure sector to boost growth. The government had last year relaxed foreign investment norms in sectors such as brand retail trading, coal mining and contract manufacturing.

Published on March 03, 2020
foreign direct investment
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sugar production inches closer to 195 lakh tonnes: ISMA