FDI inflows double in the July-Sept quarter to $28.1 billion

The total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow into India doubled to $28.1 billion in the July-September quarter this fiscal, from $14.06 billion in the same period last year.

“Indicating global investors’ preference for India’s enabling environment under PM Narendra Modiji, FDI increased from $14.06 billion to $28.1 billion in the July-September quarter,” tweeted Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday. The Minister added that despite Covid-19 pandemic, the FDI had doubled.

The total FDI inflow in the April-September 2020-21 period was at $30 billion, while in the April-June quarter of 2020-21, the total FDI inflow stood at $11.51 billion.

Of the total FDI in the second quarter (July-September 2020-21), the total FDI equity inflows were to the tune of $23.44 billion, as per the quarterly fact sheet put up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The other components of total FDI inflow are reinvested earnings and other capital.

The FDI equity inflow in July 2020 was at a modest $ 3.04 billion, but it surged to $ 17.48 billion in August this year. It moderated to $2.9 billion in September 2020, as per disaggregated data.

Singapore was the top destination for FDI equity inflow in the April-September quarter, with $8.3 billion investments, while the US ($7.12 billion) is in the second position. The other top investors included Cayman Islands ($2.1 billion), Mauritius ($2 billion), the Netherlands ($1.49 billion), UK ($1.35 billion), France ($1.13 billion) and Japan ($653 million).

Top sectors attracting FDI in the first half of the fiscal included computer software and hardware ($17.55 billion), services ($2.25 billion), trading ($949 million), chemicals ($437 million), automobile ($417 million), construction activities ($377 million) and drugs and pharma ($367 million).