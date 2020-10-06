Festival season sales: JioMart set to upset the cart for Flipkart, Amazon

The ‘solar moment’ in carbon
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
This year’s e-commerce festival season sale, to be kicked off by Flipkart with its flagship ‘The Big Billion Days’ sale on October 16, followed by Amazon with its ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale on October 17, is expected to be a keenly contested face-off, with JioMart joining the fray.
While Covid tailwinds point to a very strong second half of 2020 for e-commerce, JioMart’s participation will upset the apple cart, and no single player will take a major lead in market share, say analysts and industry experts.
“With the entry of JioMart, deals, discounts and cashbacks will be back with a vengeance. There is no doubt that JioMart will upset the apple cart and break into the top three e-commerce players in India backed by its large offline retail presence, bulk sourcing capabilities for economies of scale, ownership of supply chain and warehousing and cross category campaigns where it will push its free mobile recharge, content, data and connectivity plans,” said Sanchit Vir Gogia, Chief Analyst, Greyhound Research.
E-tailers will have to widen their lens, because e-commerce will no longer be a single channel retail play but will morph into an omni-channel one that will see cross category campaigns spanning connectivity and content, he said.
Harminder Sahni, founder and MD of Wazir Advisors, said that while category-wise leaders may emerge among e-commerce firms, with offline retail being badly hit by Covid, the industry will see overall growth and the top two e-tailers will grow at the same pace, emerging neck to neck from the festival season sale.
Indian e-commerce is estimated to grow 40 per cent YoY in 2020, grossing $38 billion GMV, up from $27 billion in 2019, as per RedSeer Consulting. “Driven by the massive growth in online shoppers from 135 million last year to 160 million in 2020 owing largely to digitisation caused by the pandemic, the first festive season sales event is expected to grow 50 per cent YoY over 2019 to reach $4 billion in GMV in 2020,” said Mrigank Gutgutia, Director, RedSeer Consulting.
Pointing out that Covid-19 has provided e-tailers with a very large addressable opportunity this year, Pinakiranjan Mishra, Sector Leader, Consumer Products and Retail, EY, said the e-commerce market can very easily support several large players in the country.
“Since the outbreak of the pandemic we have seen a trend of people trading down across categories. Therefore, e-commerce firms will have to make sure that they stock up on SKUs at lower price points. More importantly, in addition to value pricing, e-commerce firms must also offer prompt delivery and installation services, wherever relevant.”
Offering a contrarian view, Arvind Singhal, CMD of Technopak, said: “Flipkart was in the lead last year largely because of its fashion category but this season, demand for fashion and accessories is likely to be subdued. So, Amazon, overall, is expected to do better.”
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Capacity expansion and promising growth avenues make the company a good long-term bet
Though lockdown restrictions have been eased, construction activity and demand in the property market ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...