The domestic automobile wholesales (dispatches to dealers) continued its momentum in the festival month of October and most of the passenger vehicle (PV) makers grew by a double digit growth over the same month last year.

With improving semi-conductor situation in the market, the manufactures expect the trend to continue in coming months.

Maruti tops sales

In the PV segment, market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) sold 1,40,337 units during the month, a jump of 29 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with 1,08,991 units in October last year.

“This year, we may see sales figures of around 38 lakh for the industry. For Maruti Suzuki also, we are expecting numbers similar to last year. This (October) is the third month with highest-ever sales, in terms of wholesales also. The highest was September with around 3.55 lakh units sold, then July with 3.41 lakh units, and October with 3.37 lakh units ,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director of Marketing and Sales, MSIL, told reporters.

Hyundai grows 30%

Similarly, the second largest PV maker Hyundai Motor India reported a growth of 30 per cent y-o-yin October to 48,001 units as against 37,021 units in corresponding month last year.

“With the ever improving semi-conductor situation, we were able to meet customers’ demands and deliver their favourite Hyundai cars during the festive season. We are set to register record domestic sales volume in calendar year 2022 with our proven range of super performer SUV brands and will continue to strive towards enhancing customer experience,” Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India, said.

Tata at 30%, Mahindra at 60%

The country’s largest passenger EV maker Tata Motors also reported a growth of 33 per cent y-o-y to 45,423 units in October as compared with 34,155 units in October 2021. ‘Scorpio’ maker Mahindra & Mahindra saw sales grow at 60 per cent y-o-yat 32,298 units in October as compared with 20,130 units in October last year.

Similarly, companies like Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Kia India and Skoda India also reported double-digit growth in their monthly sales.

However, Japanese subsidiary, Nissan India reported a decline of 22 per cent y-o-yto 3,061 units sold in October as compared with 3,913 units in same month last year.

2-wheeler sales

In the two-wheeler segment, except market leader Hero MotoCorp, other major companies have reported positive numbers, even though in single digit growth. Hero MotoCorp sold 4,42,825 units of domestic sales in October, a decline of 16 per cent y-o-yas compared with 5,27,779 units in October 2021.

However, its competitor Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported a growth of eight per cent y-o-y to 4,25,969 units during the month as against 3,94,645 units in corresponding month last year.

In the commercial vehicle segment, all the companies including Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Volvo Eicher and M&M reported growth in yearly sales.

