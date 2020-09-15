Final approval given to 37 mega food parks: Ministry

The Food Processing Ministry on Tuesday said that so far it has given final approval to 37 mega food parks in 23 States and UTs and are under various stages of implementation.

In a written reply, the Ministry informed the Lok Sabha that 19 mega food parks out of the 37 are currently operational and that the government had envisaged a total of 42 mega food parks.

“This scheme is now a component of the new Central Sector Umbrella Scheme– Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY). The Mega Food Park Scheme (MFPS) aims at providing modern infrastructure facilities for food processing along the value chain from farm to market,” it added.

As per the scheme guidelines, each fully operational mega food park will provide direct/indirect employment to 5,000 persons. The schemes aims to have a positive impact on increased realisation of farmers, reduction in wastage and creation of an efficient supply chain backed by collection centres, primary processing centres and logistic infrastructure, the Ministry added.

The scheme provides for a capital grant at the rate of 50 per cent of the project cost (excluding land cost) in general areas and at the rate of 75 per cent of the project cost (excluding land cost) in difficult and hilly areas — North East Region including Sikkim, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and ITDP notified areas of the States subject to a maximum of ₹50 crore per project.