First class season ticket holders can pay fare differential and ride in local AC trains

In a good news for passengers travelling by AC EMU trains, (like Mumbai suburban or local trains) the Railway Ministry has now permitted first class pass holders to convert their tickets to AC season ticket pass by paying the fare difference.

The facility will be available for all AC EMU, DEMU and MEMU trains.

To this end, the Railway ministry in a recent circular has said, “…Ministry of Railways further desire that First class quarterly, half yearly and yearly season ticket holders shall be allowed to be converted into AC season ticket pass for travel in AC EMU services as per the terms and conditions.”

However, there is a catch. According to the terms and conditions, the fare difference will have to be paid for the entire duration of the pass irrespective of the number of days remaining of its validity.

“The difference of fare between first class quarterly, half yearly and yearly season tickets and AC quarterly, half yearly and yearly season tickets shall be collected for the entire period, irrespective of the days left in the first class QST, HST and YST and the validity of the same shall be as per the validity of the first class QST, HST and YST,” the Railway Ministry has said.

The facility will be available through booking counters and the UTS app for which CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) has been asked to make necessary changes.

Mumbai suburban AC trains have seen significant popularity and a huge rise in daily commuters with many First class passengers opting for AC local trains after the Ministry of Railways had slashed prices for these trains by as much as 50 per cent in May this year.