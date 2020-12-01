First mobile CNG dispensing unit launched

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
The country’s first mobile Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) dispensing unit was launched on Tuesday.
According to officials in the know, the unit will focus on meeting requirements of regions where CNG pumps have not been set up. The unit was launched by Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, on Tuesday. The Mobile Refuelling Unit will be operated by Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MNGL) in Pune.
At the event, Pradhan inaugurated MNGL’s five stations through video conference. He also inaugurated the civil work at LNG/CNG station at Pathardi, Nashik, Maharashtra, and CNG supply to buses in Nashik.
Emphasising on the push towards natural gas, Pradhan said the number of CNG stations in the country has doubled since 2014. He said, “When we took over in 2014, there were not more than 1,300 CNG stations in the country. With five stations added on Tuesday, we will almost reach the figure of 2,500 stations. But we have to keep pushing ourselves to reach the figure of 10,000 CNG stations in the coming few years.”
Pradhan said the City Gas Distribution (CGD) sector has emerged as a major industry for natural gas consumption. The demand will increase as more geographical areas become operational and consumption increases in domestic, transport, commercial and industrial sectors.
Also speaking at the event, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Tarun Kapoor, said the company should ensure that 2-3 compressed bio-gas plants are connected to the gas network.
