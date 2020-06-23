Fitch revises outlook of six PSUs to negative

Apple’s WWDC: Sophisticated new features for all products and the company’s own silicone
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said it has revised the outlook on ratings of six government-owned firms such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), NTPC and GAIL to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’, following a change in outlook on sovereign India rating.
The PSUs whose rating outlook has been revised include IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Oil India Ltd (OIL), GAIL India Ltd, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd and NTPC Ltd.
“Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the long-term issuer default ratings (IDR) of six rated Indian government-related entities (GREs) to Negative from Stable. The entities’ long-term IDRs are affirmed at ‘BBB-’ The rating action follows the revision of the Outlook on India’s ‘BBB-’ sovereign rating to Negative from Stable on June 18,” it said in a statement.
Also, Fitch revised the outlook on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), which is a subsidiary of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), to negative from stable.
The rating agency also revised the outlook on private sector Adani Transmission Ltd’s rating to negative from stable.
“The Negative Outlook on India reflects the country’s weakened growth prospects and challenges associated with a high public-debt burden,” it said.
Fitch said it expects India’s GDP to contract by 5 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2021 (FY21) following strict lockdown measures imposed since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus.
It forecast the economy to recover and expand by 9.5 per cent in FY22, mainly driven by a low-base effect.
“It remains to be seen whether India can return to sustained growth rates of 6 per cent to 7 per cent as Fitch previously estimated, as it depends on the lasting impact of the pandemic, particularly in the financial sector.
India’s medium-term GDP growth outlook may be negatively affected by renewed asset-quality challenges in banks and liquidity issues in non-banking financial companies,” the statement said.
India’s fiscal metrics have deteriorated significantly, despite the government’s expenditure restraint, due to the impact of the severe growth slowdown on revenue, the fiscal deficit and public-sector debt ratios.
Fitch expects general government debt to jump to 84.5 per cent of GDP in FY21 from an estimated 71 per cent of GDP in FY20.
Weak implementation of fiscal rules stipulated in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act contributes to Fitch’s view that a speedy fiscal improvement after the pandemic recedes is unlikely.
Fitch said while ratings of IOC and BPCL are equalised with those of the sovereign given the strong likelihood of support, the same of GAIL and PowerGrid are stronger than that of the sovereign at ‘bbb’ and ‘bbb+’, respectively. However, their ratings are capped at the same level as that of the state, according to the criteria.
“The Outlook is Negative and we therefore do not expect positive rating action. The Outlook will be revised to Stable if the sovereign’s Outlook is revised to Stable provided the likelihood of support from the state remains strong,” it said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...