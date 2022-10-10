Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will travel to the US on an official visit between October 11-16. During her visit, Sitharaman will be attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank and the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) meetings.

She will also take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bhutan, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Mauritius, UAE, Iran and the Netherlands. Finance Minister will also hold one-on-one meetings with leaders and heads of OECD, European Commission and UNDP.

The 2022 World Bank Group/International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings will take place from October 14-16 in Washington D.C.

High-level meeting

During her visit, Sitharaman will also hold separate high-level meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and David Malpass, President, World Bank to discuss issues of mutual interest.

She will also participate in a fire side chat on “India’s Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy” at the Brookings Institution, a prominent non-profit public policy organisation based in Washington, DC.

Sitharaman will share her thoughts on India’s unique Digital Public Goods (DPG) story and multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of ‘Technology, Finance and Governance’ at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), John Hopkins University during the visit.

During the later part of the visit, the Finance Minister will attend roundtable meetings with USIBC and USISPF on themes to ‘Strengthen Investment and Innovation in India-US Corridor’ and “Investing in India’s Digital Revolution”. These meetings with leading business leaders and investors are aimed at highlighting India’s policy priorities and deliberate on measures to facilitate foreign investment by showcasing India’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

