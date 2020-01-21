FMCG sector growth to be at 9-10% in 2020: Nielsen

After two years of double digit growth, the FMCG industry’s growth slowed down to single digit in 2019. However, the sharp decline in growth witnessed in that past five quarters seems to have tapered down in the fourth quarter of the calendar year.

According to market research and insights firm Nielsen, the FMCG’s value growth stood at 9.2 per cent in 2019 compared to 13.5 per cent in the previous calendar year. This was led by massive drop in rural consumption levels. And, with the inclusion of the e-commerce channel, the overall sector value growth for 2019 has been pegged at 9.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the October-December period, FMCG value growth stood at 6.6 per cent (7.3 per cent with e-commerce), indicating that the sharp decline witnessed in the previous quarters have stabilised. Value growth for FMCG in Q3 stood at 7.3 per cent (7.9 per cent with e-commerce).

Nielsen believes that the growth rates witnessed by the industry in 2019 are expected to sustain in 2020. “The full year 2020 forecast is stable at 9-10 per cent. In 2020, Q1 (January-March) growth rates is expected to be in the range of 8-9 per cent, marginally higher than Q4 2019,” it added.

Prasun Basu, South Asia Zone President, Nielsen Global Connect said, “ 2019 has been a tough year for the FMCG industry with over four point decline. But we do see this decline starting to plateau out in the last quarter of 2019 compared to the past few quarters. However, 2020 offers a stable outlook for the industry arresting the 2019 decline.”