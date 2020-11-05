For returns with reliability, India is the place to be: PM

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered four Ds — Democracy, Demography, Demand and Diversity — to top global fund houses.
He also told them that the government will do whatever it takes to make India the engine of global growth resurgence.
Addressing a virtual Global Investor Roundtable, he told the 20 leading fund houses attending that India is the place to be for returns with reliability, demand with democracy, stability with sustainability.
The fund houses at the Roundtable included Australian Super, British Columbia Investment Management Corp, Future Fund, Japan Post Bank, Korean Investment Corporation, Ontrario Teachers, PensionDanmark, Qatar Investment Authority, Teachers Retirement Texas, Temasek and US International Development Finance Corporation. These funds manage over $6 trillion of assets, or more than double the size of the Indian economy.
“India offers you Democracy, Demography, Demand as well as Diversity. Such is our diversity that you get multiple markets within one market. These come with multiple pocket sizes and multiple preferences. These come with multiple weathers and multiple levels of development,” he said in his inaugural speech which was followed by an interaction session with the fund managers. Over the next two weeks, the Prime Minister will have one-on-one meetings with these fund houses.
Highlighting various reform measures, especially the relaxation of FDI norms, Modi promised more. He called the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission a strategy and not just another scheme.
“A strategy that aims to use the capabilities of our businesses and skills of our workers to make India into a global manufacturing powerhouse. A strategy that aims to use our strength in technology to become the global centre for innovations. A strategy that aims to contribute to global development using our immense human resources and their talents,” he said.
Urging investors to put money in farm sector, he said recent reforms in agriculture open up new exciting possibilities to partner with the farmers of India. “With the help of technology and modern processing solutions, India will soon emerge as an agriculture export hub,” he mentioned.
He said that India is a place to be for returns with reliability, demand with democracy, stability with sustainability, India is the place to be and growth with a green approach. “A strong and vibrant India can contribute to stabilisation of the world economic order. We will do whatever it takes to make India the engine of global growth resurgence,” he said.
After the event, Mark Machin, President & CEO of CPP Investments remarked that thid event provided insight into the government’s vision to build out the India economy and accelerate the growth of international institutional investment in India. "India is key to our long-horizon investment strategy, focused on growth markets, and we have a strong appetite to build on our existing investments across infrastructure, industrial and consumer sectors," he said.
Charles Emond, President & CEO of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) while talking about India said: “India is an important market for CDPQ—we have invested several billions in sectors such as renewables, logistics, financial services and technology-enabled services—and we aim to strengthen our presence over the coming years. I’d like to sincerely thank Prime Minister Modi and his government for taking the lead on organising this roundtable where global investors and business leaders could discuss opportunities to support a stronger economy for India.”
Jase Auby, Chief Investment Officer, Teacher Retirement System of Texas, USA shared his view on India and his participation at the Roundtable, “Pension fund investors dedicate large portions of their portfolios to assets expected to benefit from growing economies and markets. The structural reforms undertaken by India are likely to provide a strong foundation for such high growth well into the future,” he said.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Notes from a neighbourhood birdwatcher
Web dramas spouting cuss words gratuitously are likely to invite the heavy hand of censorship
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...