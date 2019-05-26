FPIs pull out ₹4,375 cr in May

Foreign investors have pulled out a net amount of ₹4,375 crore from the Indian capital markets in May so far, driven by global and domestic factors.

Prior to this, overseas investors had infused a net amount of ₹ 16,093 crore in April, ₹ 45,981 crore in March and ₹ 11,182 crore in February in the capital markets (both equity and debt).

According to the latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net sum of ₹ 2,048 crore from equities and ₹ 2,309.86 crore from the debt market during May 2-24, taking the total net outflow to ₹ 4,375.86 crore.

“However, it is noteworthy that foreign investors pumped in money on the day of election results as the mandate became clear,” said Vidya Bala, Head - Mutual Funds Research at FundsIndia.

FPIs invested a net ₹1,352.20 crore in equities on May 23, when the ruling BJP scored a thumping victory in the general elections.

“While FPIs may remain cautiously optimistic on what the government will deliver in a second term, neglected cyclical segments from banks to capital goods to infrastructure-related plays may see increased interest from institutional investors,” Bala added.

Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India, said, “The exit poll indications followed by the actual emphatic BJP victory has certainly enthused foreign investors. With a strong government at the Centre, we expect FPIs will be watching India more keenly amongst the emerging markets pack.”