FPIs remain net buyers in December; invest over ₹2,600 cr

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
Foreign investors remained net buyers in December by investing ₹2,613 crore in the domestic markets, mainly due to expectation of a revival in corporate earning, quantitative easing by the US Fed and infusion of funds by central banks globally.
According to the depositories data, a net amount of ₹6,301.96 crore was invested by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) into equities, while ₹3,688.94 was pulled out of the debt segment.
This resulted into a total net investment of ₹2,613.02 crore between December 2-27.
“Despite challenges on the economic front and policy roadblocks, FPIs continue to have faith in the Indian equity markets ...what has kept them hooked to the Indian equity markets is expectation of a revival in corporate earning in the coming quarter, quantitative easing by US Fed and infusion of funds by central banks globally,” said Himanshu Srivastava, senior research analyst, manager research at Morningstar.
Barring January, July and August, FPIs have been net buyers for rest of the months in 2019. This year, they have invested a net sum of ₹73,276.63 crore in the markets (both equity and debt).
“In 2019, FPIs remained bullish on India on account of many factors including corporate tax rate cut, RERA, among others have helped in this regard. The valuations in the Indian stock markets were very high.
“Besides factors within India, international factors including lower interest rates in USA, near-zero interest rates in economies like Japan, and negative interest rates in parts of Europe are also driving investments into India,” Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO, Groww said.
Regarding future course of FPI flows, Srivastava said there are few negative developments like recent political issues in India and re-emergence of trade war between US and China, which FPIs would be watchful of. While the government has taken several measures to revive the economy the results are yet to be seen.
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
A narrow rally in stocks and debt defaults saw investors get a rather raw deal in 2019. We ask leading fund ...
This should provide a cushion against corrective declines
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
In a tough year for most asset classes, we broad-based our offerings and introduced more insightful new ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...