FSMI demands probe into MobiKwik data breach

The Free Software Movement of India (FSMI) has asked the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) to initiate an inquiry into the alleged breach of data of about 10 crore users of Mobikwik.

Citing newspaper reports, the FSMI alleged that the KYC (know your customer) data of about 35 lakh users were also compromised. “The data is available on the dark web. Mobikwik being a digital wallet, the breach would expose its customers to cyber security attacks,” said the FSMI in its complaint.

The leak contains a database portion of phone numbers, e-mails, hashed passwords, addresses, bank accounts, card numbers and other KYC details. The size of the reported breach database is put at 8.2 terabytes.

“We ask for an investigation into this incident and update citizens on what has transpired at MobiKwik and what is happening with their data,” said the FSMI.