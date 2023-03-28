Hyderabad

The three-day meeting of the Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) Summit 2023 of G20 commenced in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The representatives from G20 member countries, the European Union, and those invited by the government of India, multilateral development banks, and international organisations are taking part in the meeting.

In the wake of India’s presidency of G20, working group meetings are being organised in different locations across the country on different themes. The IWG is co-chaired by Australia and Brazil.

Areas of focus

Over the next three days, the IWG would deliberate on a range of aspects of infrastructure investments including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment, and infratech, according to the agenda of the summit.

The summit will also explore innovative instruments for mobilising financial resources for infrastructure investment. Though the summit is being organised by the Centre, the Andhra Pradesh government is availing itself the opportunity to promote the State as a global investment destination.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be hosting a special dinner for the delegates on Tuesday and is expected to highlight the ‘advantages’ of investing in the State.

The State government has made elaborate security arrangements for the meeting and deployed about 2,500 police personnel at the venue of the meeting and in the port city.