Regulatory guidance by way of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and Guidance Notes provide clarity to stakeholders and disentangles legal complexities, K D Singh, Director, Competition Commission of India (CCI) has said.

He was speaking at a panel discussion organised by Indian Institute of Management Rohtak on ‘India Disentangling Legal Complexities” as part of G20 Summit.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had at Gurugram on Thursday inaugurated India’s G20 Presidency Summit “Preponderance of Indian Wisdom in VUCA World” organized by Council for Strategic Affairs, IIM Rohtak.

Explaining the steps taken by CCI, Singh highlighted that the competition watchdog has issued a series of FAQs and Guidance Notes on diverse topics which are of great utility to stakeholders. This has not only lessened compliance burden but has also facilitated ease of doing business in India.

CCI has also issued FAQs on M&As in order to provide clarity, predictability and guidance to stakeholders and to facilitate better understanding of its functioning. The FAQs have also been translated in vernacular languages.

To reduce compliance burden, CCI has also revised and simplified Forms so that it remains focused and relevant to the objective of assessment of mergers, suitably clustering the information on common subject, streamlining the flow of information for better navigation and appreciation of material furnished in the M&A filing, according to Singh.