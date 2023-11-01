New Delhi

G20 nations are set to participate in the two-day G20 Standards Dialogue in New Delhi beginning Thursday, under India’s on-going presidency, focussing on inclusive standardisation and good regulatory practices.

The event, being coordinated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), will also include participants from World Standards Cooperation, a high-level collaboration between the three world-wide international standards development organisations, the International Electrotechnical Commission, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

“One of the primary intentions of the dialogue is to ensure that there shouldn’t be a need for multiple testing of goods which adds to costs and especially affects the MSME sector,” a source tracking the matter told BusinessLine.

Inclusive standardisation

This would be first of its kind regulatory dialogue as important regulatory bodies across countries are participating to discuss and share best practices and examine if some agreements could be reached to streamline actions, the source added.

The dialogue provides a platform for industry leaders, government officials, standards professionals, regulators and policy makers to come together and drive progress in standardisation and global regulatory environment, per the BIS agenda note.

“The dialogue will explore how sustainability can be addressed through inclusive standardisation and good regulatory practices to achieve ‘zero defect and zero effect’,” it said.

Regulatory practices

The event would have three main sessions, two on the first day and one on the second, according to the agenda. The session on “standards for sustainability” will focus on the role of standards in addressing and promoting sustainability in key areas spanning chemicals to electronics to renewable energy.

The second session on “technical regulations and good regulatory practices” will recognise the increasing role it is playing in fostering global economic stability, innovation, and sustainable growth.

The third session on “stakeholder engagement on standardisation” will deal with the challenges such as lack of awareness, resources and technical knowledge, as well as cultural differences,that are faced by standards bodies. “This session revolves around these challenges and brainstorms on the strategies to overcome them, ensuring a more inclusive and collaborative standardisation process,” the agenda noted.

India will continue to hold the G20 Presidency till November 30 after which Brazil will take over.