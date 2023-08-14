The Multiplex Association of India and the Producers’ Guild of India on Monday said the August 11-13 period was the “busiest single weekend” in post-Covid times, setting a new all-time theatrical gross box-office record.

According to industry estimates, the combined gross box office collections for the three days was estimated at over Rs 390 crore across all-India theatres. The combined admissions were pegged at 2.10 crore, which is the highest in the last decade, the two industry bodies said.

The industry achieved this feat thanks to the success of new releases, Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 Bhola Shankar, as well as continued traction for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Oppenheimer

Rajinikanth in a still from ‘Jailer’

Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India told businessline, “This is historical in the backdrop of Covid and the mixed success rate of Hindi films so far. It’s heartening to see that Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have led from the front, while Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani continues to see traction. Tamil and Telugu films have also been doing well. This indicates that mainstream Hindi cinema has bounced back with such big numbers. These films have worked universally, not just in multiplexes, but also in single-screen cinemas.” He added that Gadar 2 and OMG2 have co-existed beautifully and did not eat into each other’s business.

According to the latest estimates by analysts, Gadar 2 has raked in Rs 134.88 crore in the first three days at the domestic box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Tara Singh smashes the box office with his sledgehammer. The glorious opening weekend proves, yet again, that *well-made* desi entertainers will never go out of fashion.”

Meanwhile, OMG 2 saw good growth earning, about Rs 43.11 crore in net collections.

In a BSE filing, PVR INOX said it entertained over 12.8 lakh guests across its circuit on August 13 alone, and earned gross box-office revenues of Rs 39.5 crore. “The weekend of August 11-13, 2023, was also the biggest weekend ever in the company’s history. We welcomed about 33.6 lakh guests at our cinemas, and earned a gross box-office revenue of over Rs 100 crore during the weekend,” it added.

It added these feats were achieved on the back of the solid box-office performances of ‘Gadar 2’ (Hindi), ‘Jailer’ (Tamil) & ‘OMG2’ (Hindi) and the continued success of content released in earlier weeks, including ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ (Hindi) and ‘Oppenheimer’ (English), which continued their steady performance.

“Mainstream storytelling executed in the right way has resulted in box-office records being shattered. The turn-out at theatres has infused a new energy in our industry, audiences are responding in numbers we have not seen in a long time, even the early morning shows are getting sold out,“ said Shibasish Sarkar, President, Producers’ Guild of India, in a statement.

