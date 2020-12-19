Gadkari asks Karnataka to take up ethanol production

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
Karnataka can take up ethanol production in a big way, said Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
He said this in the backdrop of enough ethanol not being available for 10 per cent blending in petrol, and the road ministry proposing to blend 20 per cent ethanol in gasoline.
Speaking at an event where he virtually inaugurated and laid foundation for Rs 10,904 crore projects in Karnataka, Gadkari called upon the State to produce ethanol in a big way, as it is one of the largest producers of sugarcane in the country, according to an official statement.
He said that the country is already over-producing sugar and rice, and sufficient stock are available with the government. The surplus may be converted to Ethanol, which can be used as an alternative fuel for vehicles. He said that this will not only improve farmers' income but will also be an indigenous source of fuels for the country.
The Minister maintained that linking agri-produce with fuel will lead to an increase in farmer’s income. Recently, the Road Ministry has sought comments from the public for adoption of E20 fuel -- blend of 20 per cent of ethanol with gasoline, as an automotive fuel and for the adoption of mass emission standards for this fuel.
The notification facilitates the development of E20 compliant vehicles. The compatibility of the vehicle to the percentage of ethanol in the blend of ethanol and gasoline shall be defined by the vehicle manufacturer and the same shall be displayed on the vehicle by putting a clearly visible sticker.
Further, he said that 11 road projects of 275 km worth Rs 5083 crore have been awarded in Karnataka during the financial years 2019-21, according to a release.
Gadkari also informed that the Union Government shall invest approximately an amount of Rs 1,16,144 crore in Karnataka State in the coming years, according to official release.
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
On this day in 1983, the original FIFA World Cup trophy, the Jules Rimet Cup, was stolen from the Brazilian ...
Spread across five counties of England, this region of undulating hills, lazy rivers and somnolent villages is ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...