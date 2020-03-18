Gas cylinder price up ₹35.55 in Delhi

The price of cooking gas (liquefied petroleum gas) in the country is up by ₹35.55 a cylinder in Delhi since October 2019.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha on LPG price, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “The prices of petroleum products in the country are linked to the price of respective products in the international market. However, the government continues to modulate the effective price to consumer for Subsidised Domestic LPG and the consumers get the product at subsidised rate.”

“The subsidy on domestic LPG increases or decreases with the increase or decrease in the product price in the international market and the government’s decision on subsidy,” he added.

Pradhan said that the price of a subsidised 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi was ₹538.95 on October 1, 2019 and is now at ₹574.50 since March 1, 2020. This means that the consumer now shells out ₹35.55 more per cylinder of cooking gas in the national capital.